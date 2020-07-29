Ryder: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

MIAMI (AP) _ Ryder System Inc. (R) on Wednesday reported a second-quarter loss of $74.1 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Miami-based company said it had a loss of $1.42 per share. Losses, adjusted for restructuring costs and non-recurring costs, came to 95 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.44 per share.

The truck leasing company posted revenue of $1.9 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2 billion.

Ryder shares have decreased 22% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has stayed nearly flat. The stock has fallen 29% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on R at https://www.zacks.com/ap/R