Ryanair: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN (AP) _ Ryanair Holdings PLC (RYAAY) on Monday reported a fiscal second-quarter loss of $263.6 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Dublin-based company said it had a loss of $1.20. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 12 cents per share.

The airline posted revenue of $1.23 billion in the period.

Ryanair shares have decreased 8% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 8% in the last 12 months.

