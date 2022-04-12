Russian war worsens fertilizer crunch, risking food supplies GEOFFREY KAVITI, CHINEDU ASADU and PAUL WISEMAN, Associated Press April 12, 2022 Updated: April 12, 2022 9:39 a.m.
1 of12 Farmers offload livestock manure from a truck, that will be used to fertilize crops due to the increased cost of fertilizer that they say they now can't afford to purchase, in Kiambu, near Nairobi, in Kenya Thursday, March 31, 2022. Russia's war in Ukraine has pushed up fertilizer prices that were already high, made scarce supplies rarer still and squeezed farmers, especially those in the developing world struggling to make a living. Brian Inganga/AP Show More Show Less
4 of12 William Terry, of Terry Farms, poses among fertilizer tanks at his farm Thursday, March 31, 2022, in Oxnard, Calif. Terry Farms, which grows produce on 2,100 acres largely, has seen prices of some fertilizer formulations double; others are up 20%. Mark J. Terrill/AP Show More Show Less
7 of12 Farmer Monicah Wanjiku walks around her farm in Kiambu, near Nairobi, in Kenya Thursday, March 31, 2022. Russia's war in Ukraine has pushed up fertilizer prices that were already high, made scarce supplies rarer still and squeezed farmers, especially those in the developing world struggling to make a living. Brian Inganga/AP Show More Show Less
KIAMBU COUNTY, Kenya (AP) — Monica Kariuki is about ready to give up on farming. What is driving her off her 10 acres of land outside Nairobi isn’t bad weather, pests or blight — the traditional agricultural curses — but fertilizer: It costs too much.
Despite thousands of miles separating her from the battlefields of Ukraine, Kariuki and her cabbage, corn and spinach farm are indirect victims of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion. The war has pushed up the price of natural gas, a key ingredient in fertilizer, and has led to severe sanctions against Russia, a major exporter of fertilizer.
Written By
GEOFFREY KAVITI, CHINEDU ASADU and PAUL WISEMAN