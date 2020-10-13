Royal Caribbean, AMC fall; Ethan Allen, Walt Disney rise
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially Tuesday:
The Walt Disney Co., up $3.99 to $128.96.
The owner of ABC, ESPN and Pixar is reorganizing its media and entertainment assets into three divisions.
Williams-Sonoma Inc., up $6.06 to $105.76.
The home furnishings and kitchen gadget retailer raised its quarterly dividend by 10%.
Ethan Allen Interiors Inc., up $2.06 to $17.69.
The home furnishings company gave investors a surprisingly good fiscal first-quarter financial update.
BlackRock Inc., up $24.07 to $638.96.
The investment firm beat Wall Street's fiscal third-quarter profit forecasts.
Americold Realty Trust, down 59 cents to $38.54.
The owner of refrigeration warehouses is buying Agro Merchants Group for $1.74 billion.
Royal Caribbean Group, down $9.22 to $60.61.
The cruise line said it continues to face a tough financial crunch amid the virus pandemic.
AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc., down 54 cents to $3.54.
The movie theater chain expects its cash resources to be depleted by the end of 2020 or early next year.
Johnson & Johnson, down $3.48 to $148.36.
The health care company paused a late-stage study of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate to investigate an “unexplained illness.”