Rogers Corp.: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) _ Rogers Corp. (ROG) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $7 million.

The Chandler, Arizona-based company said it had profit of 37 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.45 per share.

The specialty materials company posted revenue of $201.9 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in December, Rogers Corp. expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.30 to $1.50. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had forecast adjusted earnings per share of $1.13.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $195 million to $210 million for the fiscal fourth quarter. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $183.3 million.

Rogers Corp. shares have fallen 17% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $103.02, a fall of 33% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ROG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ROG