Ritchie Bros.: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

BURNABY, British Columbia (AP) _ Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc. (RBA) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $45.4 million.

The Burnaby, British Columbia-based company said it had net income of 41 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for severance costs, came to 44 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 30 cents per share.

The heavy equipment auctioneer posted revenue of $331.5 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $296.3 million.

Ritchie Bros. shares have increased 60% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $68.57, a climb of 65% in the last 12 months.

