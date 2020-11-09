Ring Energy: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

MIDLAND, Texas (AP) _ Ring Energy Inc. (REI) on Monday reported a third-quarter loss of $2 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Midland, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 3 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 5 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 2 cents per share.

The independent oil and gas company posted revenue of $31.5 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $27.4 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Monday, the company's shares hit 58 cents. A year ago, they were trading at $2.33.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on REI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/REI