Reports say Boeing insider filed safety complaint about Max

Boeing’s reputation is taking another hit, as published reports say a company engineer filed an internal complaint alleging that company managers rejected a backup system that might have alerted pilots to problems linked to two deadly crashes involving the 737 Max jet.

The Seattle Times and The New York Times report that an engineer who worked on the Max said managers were urged to consider a backup system for determining speed that could also detect when sensors measuring the direction of the plane’s nose weren’t working.

Faulty data from those sensors triggered an automatic nose-down push that pilots weren’t able to overcome before crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia.

The newspapers say the engineer isn’t sure the backup would’ve made a difference but shows a need for more emphasis on safety.