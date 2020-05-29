ReneSola: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) _ ReneSola Ltd. (SOL) on Friday reported a loss of $4.4 million in its first quarter.

The Stamford, Connecticut-based company said it had a loss of 9 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 4 cents per share.

The solar energy company posted revenue of $21.2 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in July, ReneSola said it expects revenue in the range of $22 million to $25 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $80 million to $100 million.

The company's shares closed at $1.01. A year ago, they were trading at $1.28.

