FILE - In this Nov. 10, 2019, file photo the company logo shines off the grille of an unsold 2020 Model X at a Tesla dealership in Littleton, Colo. Tesla reports financial results on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020.

FILE - In this Nov. 10, 2019, file photo the company logo shines off the grille of an unsold 2020 Model X at a Tesla dealership in Littleton, Colo. Tesla reports financial results on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020.

Photo: David Zalubowski, AP