Rave Restaurant Group: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

THE COLONY, Texas (AP) _ Rave Restaurant Group Inc. (RAVE) on Friday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $76,000.

The The Colony, Texas-based company said it had profit of less than 1 cent on a per-share basis.

The pizza chain operator posted revenue of $1.9 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Friday, the company's shares hit 70 cents. A year ago, they were trading at $2.35.

