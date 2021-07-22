Ransomware victim Kaseya gets master key to unlock networks FRANK BAJAK, AP Technology Writer July 22, 2021 Updated: July 22, 2021 5:09 p.m.
1 of5 FILE - In this July 3, 2021, file photo, a sign that reads: "Coop Forum supermarket in Vastberga is closed due to IT disturbances, no prognosis as to when we will open again", on a closed Coop supermarket store in the suburb of Vastberga, Stockholm, Sweden. The Florida company whose software was exploited in the devastating Fourth of July weekend ransomware attack, Kaseya, has received a universal key that will decrypt all of the more than 1,000 businesses and public organizations crippled in the global incident. Kaseya spokeswoman Dana Liedholm would not say Thursday, July 22, how the key was obtained or whether a ransom was paid. She said only that it came from a “trusted third party” and that Kaseya was distributing it to all victims. (Jonas Ekstromer/TT via AP, File) Jonas Ekstromer/AP Show More Show Less
BOSTON (AP) — The Florida company whose software was exploited in the devastating Fourth of July weekend ransomware attack, Kaseya, has received a universal key that will decrypt all of the more than 1,000 businesses and public organizations crippled in the global incident.
Kaseya spokeswoman Dana Liedholm would not say Thursday how the key was obtained or whether a ransom was paid. She said only that it came from a “trusted third party” and that Kaseya was distributing it to all victims. The cybersecurity firm Emsisoft confirmed that the key worked and was providing support.