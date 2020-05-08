Radius Health: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) _ Radius Health Inc. (RDUS) on Thursday reported a loss of $37.7 million in its first quarter.

The Waltham, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 81 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 72 cents per share.

The biotechnology company posted revenue of $47.9 million in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $46.8 million.

Radius Health shares have dropped 25% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 29% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RDUS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RDUS