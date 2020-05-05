Quotient Tech: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) _ Quotient Technology Inc. (QUOT) on Tuesday reported a loss of $16.7 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Mountain View, California-based company said it had a loss of 19 cents. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and restructuring costs, were 11 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 14 cents per share.

The digital coupons company posted revenue of $98.8 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in July, Quotient Tech said it expects revenue in the range of $80 million to $90 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $430 million to $470 million.

Quotient Tech shares have dropped 35% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $6.45, a decline of 34% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on QUOT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/QUOT