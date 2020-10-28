QuinStreet: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

FOSTER CITY, Calif. (AP) _ QuinStreet Inc. (QNST) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $14.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Foster City, California-based company said it had profit of 27 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 16 cents per share.

The online marketing services company posted revenue of $139.3 million in the period.

QuinStreet shares have climbed roughly 2% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $15.59, a climb of 18% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on QNST at https://www.zacks.com/ap/QNST