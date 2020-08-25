Pure Storage: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) _ Pure Storage Inc. (PSTG) on Tuesday reported a loss of $65 million in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Mountain View, California-based company said it had a loss of 25 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to 6 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was breakeven on a per-share basis.

The data storage company posted revenue of $403.7 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $395.2 million.

Pure Storage shares have dropped 2% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $16.75, an increase of slightly more than 6% in the last 12 months.

