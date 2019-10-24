Proofpoint: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

SUNNYVALE, Calif. (AP) _ Proofpoint Inc. (PFPT) on Thursday reported a loss of $44.3 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Sunnyvale, California-based company said it had a loss of 79 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and pretax expenses, came to 49 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 40 cents per share.

The data security company posted revenue of $227.4 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $224.6 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Proofpoint expects its per-share earnings to range from 47 cents to 50 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $237.5 million to $239.5 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

Proofpoint expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.72 to $1.75 per share, with revenue ranging from $882.3 million to $884.3 million.

Proofpoint shares have increased 48% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $124.45, a rise of 28% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PFPT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PFPT