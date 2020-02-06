Prestige Brands: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

TARRYTOWN, N.Y. (AP) _ Prestige Brands Holdings Inc. (PBH) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $38.1 million.

The Tarrytown, New York-based company said it had profit of 75 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 81 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 75 cents per share.

The medicine distributor posted revenue of $241.6 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $240.5 million.

Prestige Brands expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.85 to $2.87 per share, with revenue in the range of $947 million to $957 million.

Prestige Brands shares have increased slightly more than 2% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 47% in the last 12 months.

