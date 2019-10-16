Preferred Bank: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

LOS ANGELES (AP) _ Preferred Bank (PFBC) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $20 million.

The Los Angeles-based bank said it had earnings of $1.32 per share.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of $1.32 per share.

The independent commercial bank posted revenue of $59.7 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $43.2 million, which fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $44.2 million.

Preferred Bank shares have risen 22% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 9.5% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PFBC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PFBC