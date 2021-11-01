Skip to main content
Business

Preclosing

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon:

OpenHighLowLastChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Dec 774½ 800½ 768¼ 792¼ +19½
Mar 786¼ 812 780¾ 804 +19
May 789¾ 814½ 783¾ 806¼ +18¼
Jul 777 797 771 790¾ +15
Sep 779½ 796 771½ 790½ +14¼
Dec 782¾ 798¼ 774¾ 793¾ +14½
Mar 782¼ 799¼ 778 795½ +14¾
May 782 782 782 782 +10½
Jul 744½ 756¼ 740½ 750½ +6½
Sep 748 750 748 750 +6½
Dec 754¾ 760 754¾ 760 +11½
Jul 728¾ 728¾ 716¼ 726¼ +5¾
Est. sales 105,405. Fri.'s sales 91,741
Fri.'s open int 407,965, up 2,317
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Dec 568 582 565¼ 576¼ +8
Mar 576 589¾ 573¼ 584 +7¾
May 579½ 593 576¾ 587¼ +7½
Jul 578¾ 591 576¼ 585¾ +7
Sep 554 562½ 552 560 +5¼
Dec 549¾ 555¾ 546¾ 553½ +3½
Mar 555 562¼ 554 560 +3½
May 562¾ 563¼ 561 563¼ +5½
Jul 556 562½ 553¼ 560½ +4
Sep 521 521 520¼ 520¼
Dec 508¼ 514 507¾ 511½ +1¼
Dec 475 481¾ 475 481½ +4¾
Est. sales 295,176. Fri.'s sales 250,454
Fri.'s open int 1,477,556, up 9,749
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Dec 731 763¾ 723¼ 757¾ +28
Mar 705¾ 733¾ 702 728 +23¼
May 693¼ 718¾ 692¾ 714¼ +24½
Jul 650 678 646½ 678 +30
Sep 525 553 525 550 +26
Dec 541¼ 545 541¼ 545 +23½
Est. sales 607. Fri.'s sales 800
Fri.'s open int 5,480, up 29
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Nov 1236¼ 1246½ 1225 1235½ ¼
Jan 1249 1259½ 1236¾ 1247¼ —2¼
Mar 1259 1268½ 1246¾ 1256¼ —2¾
May 1267 1277 1255¾ 1264¾ —3½
Jul 1272½ 1281½ 1261½ 1269¼ —4¼
Aug 1272 1274 1257½ 1262¾ —5½
Sep 1247 1256 1240 1243 —6½
Nov 1238½ 1247½ 1230½ 1235¾ —4¾
Jan 1240¼ 1247½ 1234¼ 1234¼ —7½
Mar 1215½ 1228 1214¾ 1214¾ —7¼
May 1215½ 1222¾ 1213¼ 1213¼ —3½
Jul 1213½ 1224½ 1213½ 1224½ +6
Nov 1186¼ 1199¼ 1186¼ 1187¾ —6
Nov 1150 1150 1150 1150 +2¼
Est. sales 121,341. Fri.'s sales 163,992
Fri.'s open int 611,116