Preclosing

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|684
|689¼
|672¾
|680½
|—1¾
|Sep
|688¾
|694¼
|679¼
|686¾
|—2¼
|Dec
|698¾
|702
|688
|694½
|—3
|Mar
|704¾
|707¾
|695
|700½
|—4¼
|May
|705
|709
|698¼
|703½
|—3½
|Jul
|700¼
|702¼
|691
|696¼
|—4
|Sep
|696¾
|699¾
|696¾
|697¼
|—3¾
|Dec
|703¾
|705½
|698¾
|702¾
|—3½
|Mar
|701
|706½
|701
|706½
|+¼
|May
|693½
|694½
|690½
|690½
|—8½
|Jul
|652¼
|652¼
|652¼
|652¼
|—7½
|Est. sales 171,242.
|Wed.'s sales 184,609
|Wed.'s open int 416,193,
|up 5,432
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|691
|717½
|687¾
|697½
|+6¾
|Sep
|631¼
|649¼
|628¾
|635¼
|+3¼
|Dec
|608¾
|628¼
|606½
|613¾
|+4
|Mar
|614½
|633
|612¾
|619½
|+3¾
|May
|618¼
|636
|616¼
|622¾
|+3½
|Jul
|618
|635
|616¼
|621¾
|+3
|Sep
|543½
|553
|543½
|544¼
|—
|½
|Dec
|523
|530
|522¼
|526
|+1¼
|Mar
|532
|535¾
|531
|532½
|+¾
|May
|530¼
|536
|530¼
|535
|+1
|Jul
|539¼
|540¾
|535¼
|537½
|+1¾
|Dec
|458
|461¼
|457¼
|459¼
|+¼
|Dec
|427¼
|428¼
|425¾
|428¼
|+2½
|Est. sales 484,225.
|Wed.'s sales 538,288
|Wed.'s open int 1,734,315,
|up 6,112
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|397
|398
|389½
|390¼
|—5¾
|Sep
|390¼
|392¼
|388¼
|388¼
|—
|½
|Dec
|388¾
|391
|386
|389
|+¼
|Est. sales 385.
|Wed.'s sales 559
|Wed.'s open int 4,549
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|1562½
|1576½
|1537¼
|1543¾
|—18¾
|Aug
|1523
|1538¼
|1501¾
|1509½
|—13½
|Sep
|1470¼
|1484½
|1454¾
|1466½
|—2
|Nov
|1448¼
|1464¾
|1438¼
|1453½
|+5¼
|Jan
|1448½
|1465¼
|1440½
|1455
|+5¼
|Mar
|1422¼
|1435½
|1412¾
|1426¾
|+3½
|May
|1415
|1426¾
|1405½
|1419¾
|+3¼
|Jul
|1415¾
|1426¼
|1406½
|1418¾
|+2
|Aug
|1398¾
|1398¾
|1396¾
|1396¾
|Sep
|1343½
|1343½
|1343½
|1343½
|—
|¼
|Nov
|1302½
|1309
|1288¾
|1301
|—4¼
|Jan
|1304¼
|1308¼
|1291
|1300
|—6¼
|Mar
|1278
|1278
|1278
|1278
|—1¼
|Nov
|1169¼
|1175
|1168½
|1172½
|—
|¼
|Est. sales 246,939.
|Wed.'s sales 269,528
|Wed.'s open int 807,728