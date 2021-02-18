Preclosing

Skip to main content
CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:

OpenHighLowLastChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 644 665¾ 641½ 661¾ +17¾
May 647¾ 668¾ 645¼ 664½ +16½
Jul 636 653 634¾ 648¾ +11½
Sep 634¾ 650 634 646½ +10¾
Dec 639½ 654¾ 639½ 651½ +10¼
Mar 646 658 646 655¼ +9
May 640¼ 649½ 640¼ 649½ +10¼
Jul 619½ 631¼ 619½ 628 +9¾
Sep 620¾ 628¼ 618¾ 627½ +7½
Dec 637 637 637 637 +9¼
Mar 630 630 630 630
Est. sales 132,788. Wed.'s sales 128,353
Wed.'s open int 439,999, up 184
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 552¾ 554½ 548 550¼ —2¾
May 550 552¼ 546½ 549 —1¾
Jul 539¾ 541½ 536¼ 539½ ¾
Sep 482¼ 483¾ 480¼ 483¼ ¼
Dec 459 460½ 456½ 459½ ½
Mar 466½ 467½ 464½ 467
May 469¼ 471 468 470¼ ¼
Jul 470 471¾ 468½ 471½
Sep 432 434¾ 430¾ 432½
Dec 421¾ 423¾ 420¼ 422¾ +1½
Mar 429 430 429 430 +1
Dec 420 420 418¼ 418½ —1½
Est. sales 306,024. Wed.'s sales 287,161
Wed.'s open int 1,960,546, up 12,087
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 352 353¾ 350½ 353¾ +1
May 358¾ 359½ 356¾ 359½
Jul 352¼ 352½ 352¼ 352½ —1½
Dec 322½ 324¼ 322½ 324¼
Est. sales 771. Wed.'s sales 754
Wed.'s open int 4,488, up 29
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 1385 1391¼ 1370 1376¼ —7½
May 1386 1392 1371¼ 1378 —6¾
Jul 1373¾ 1379½ 1360 1366 —7¼
Aug 1331½ 1334 1317¾ 1323¼ —5¼
Sep 1230¾ 1242 1228½ 1233½ —3½
Nov 1189¼ 1194¼ 1181 1187¾ —1¼
Jan 1184¼ 1188¼ 1176½ 1181¼ —2
Mar 1157¾ 1159¾ 1149 1155¾
May 1147 1149¾ 1142¼ 1149 +1¼
Jul 1145¼ 1150 1141¼ 1147 +2
Sep 1098 1098 1097¼ 1097¼ ½
Nov 1072 1078 1069 1075¼ +2¾
Nov 1040 1040 1037 1037 —8
Est. sales 188,503. Wed.'s sales 178,174
Wed.'s open int 914,252, up 3,677