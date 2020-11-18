https://www.milfordmirror.com/business/article/Preclosing-15737057.php
Preclosing
CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Wed:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|595¾
|604¼
|592½
|599½
|+4¼
|Mar
|603
|611¾
|600
|608
|+5
|May
|606¾
|614¾
|603¾
|610¾
|+4
|Jul
|603¾
|608¾
|600¼
|606
|+1¾
|Sep
|605½
|610½
|603
|608¼
|+1¼
|Dec
|611¼
|617¾
|610½
|615½
|+1¼
|Mar
|616¾
|623¼
|616¾
|620½
|+¼
|Jul
|596½
|597¼
|596½
|597¼
|+1¼
|Est. sales 128,471.
|Tue.'s sales 152,903
|Tue.'s open int 432,714,
|up 2,504
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|419
|428½
|418½
|425½
|+5¼
|Mar
|425¼
|433
|424
|430¼
|+3½
|May
|428
|435¼
|427
|433
|+3¼
|Jul
|429
|435¾
|428
|433½
|+2¾
|Sep
|409
|414¾
|409
|413¼
|+2¾
|Dec
|406
|411½
|406
|408½
|+1
|Mar
|411¼
|415½
|410¾
|412¼
|+½
|May
|414¾
|415½
|414¾
|414¾
|+1¾
|Jul
|412
|415¾
|411½
|412¼
|—
|½
|Sep
|397
|398
|397
|398
|+2
|Dec
|396
|399¼
|396
|397¼
|+¼
|Est. sales 393,955.
|Tue.'s sales 390,882
|Tue.'s open int 1,783,436,
|up 25,858
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|296¼
|298¾
|294
|296¼
|Mar
|309½
|312¾
|309½
|312
|+1
|May
|311¾
|314
|311¼
|314
|+3½
|Jul
|314½
|314½
|314½
|314½
|+2¼
|Est. sales 845.
|Tue.'s sales 1,359
|Tue.'s open int 6,086,
|up 132
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jan
|1170¼
|1189¾
|1167¾
|1176½
|+6¾
|Mar
|1169¼
|1187½
|1166¼
|1175½
|+7
|May
|1164¼
|1182¾
|1161¾
|1173
|+8¼
|Jul
|1158½
|1176½
|1155½
|1167¾
|+8¼
|Aug
|1141¾
|1156¾
|1141
|1148¼
|+7½
|Sep
|1089¾
|1101½
|1089½
|1096
|+7
|Nov
|1047
|1056½
|1043¾
|1052
|+4¾
|Jan
|1043¾
|1054
|1043½
|1050½
|+5
|Mar
|1027
|1036¾
|1027
|1034¼
|+5½
|May
|1025¼
|1032¾
|1024¾
|1030
|+5½
|Jul
|1026¼
|1033¾
|1026¼
|1031¼
|+5½
|Nov
|982
|989¼
|982
|987
|+3¾
|Nov
|978
|978
|978
|978
|+¼
|Est. sales 247,573.
|Tue.'s sales 284,306
|Tue.'s open int 929,300,
|up 4,318
