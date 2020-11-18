CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Wed:

OpenHighLowLastChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Dec 595¾ 604¼ 592½ 599½ +4¼
Mar 603 611¾ 600 608 +5
May 606¾ 614¾ 603¾ 610¾ +4
Jul 603¾ 608¾ 600¼ 606 +1¾
Sep 605½ 610½ 603 608¼ +1¼
Dec 611¼ 617¾ 610½ 615½ +1¼
Mar 616¾ 623¼ 616¾ 620½
Jul 596½ 597¼ 596½ 597¼ +1¼
Est. sales 128,471. Tue.'s sales 152,903
Tue.'s open int 432,714, up 2,504
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Dec 419 428½ 418½ 425½ +5¼
Mar 425¼ 433 424 430¼ +3½
May 428 435¼ 427 433 +3¼
Jul 429 435¾ 428 433½ +2¾
Sep 409 414¾ 409 413¼ +2¾
Dec 406 411½ 406 408½ +1
Mar 411¼ 415½ 410¾ 412¼
May 414¾ 415½ 414¾ 414¾ +1¾
Jul 412 415¾ 411½ 412¼ ½
Sep 397 398 397 398 +2
Dec 396 399¼ 396 397¼
Est. sales 393,955. Tue.'s sales 390,882
Tue.'s open int 1,783,436, up 25,858
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Dec 296¼ 298¾ 294 296¼
Mar 309½ 312¾ 309½ 312 +1
May 311¾ 314 311¼ 314 +3½
Jul 314½ 314½ 314½ 314½ +2¼
Est. sales 845. Tue.'s sales 1,359
Tue.'s open int 6,086, up 132
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jan 1170¼ 1189¾ 1167¾ 1176½ +6¾
Mar 1169¼ 1187½ 1166¼ 1175½ +7
May 1164¼ 1182¾ 1161¾ 1173 +8¼
Jul 1158½ 1176½ 1155½ 1167¾ +8¼
Aug 1141¾ 1156¾ 1141 1148¼ +7½
Sep 1089¾ 1101½ 1089½ 1096 +7
Nov 1047 1056½ 1043¾ 1052 +4¾
Jan 1043¾ 1054 1043½ 1050½ +5
Mar 1027 1036¾ 1027 1034¼ +5½
May 1025¼ 1032¾ 1024¾ 1030 +5½
Jul 1026¼ 1033¾ 1026¼ 1031¼ +5½
Nov 982 989¼ 982 987 +3¾
Nov 978 978 978 978
Est. sales 247,573. Tue.'s sales 284,306
Tue.'s open int 929,300, up 4,318