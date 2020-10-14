https://www.milfordmirror.com/business/article/Preclosing-15647740.php
Preclosing
CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Wed:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|594¾
|600¼
|587¼
|600
|+6
|Mar
|596¾
|603½
|591
|603¼
|+6
|May
|600
|604¼
|592¾
|604¼
|+5
|Jul
|592¼
|596¼
|586¼
|596¼
|+3½
|Sep
|597
|599¾
|589½
|599¾
|+3½
|Dec
|602¾
|606½
|596¾
|606½
|+2¾
|Mar
|606
|608¾
|603¾
|605
|—2¼
|Jul
|578¾
|584½
|577½
|584½
|+3¼
|Sep
|582
|582
|582
|582
|—4
|Est. sales 77,294.
|Tue.'s sales 87,589
|Tue.'s open int 416,507,
|up 2,133
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|391
|397½
|388
|397
|+5¾
|Mar
|399
|403¼
|395¾
|402¾
|+3½
|May
|402¾
|405¼
|399½
|405
|+2
|Jul
|405
|406
|401¾
|405¾
|+¼
|Sep
|391¾
|393¼
|390
|393
|Dec
|394¾
|394¾
|392
|394½
|—
|½
|Mar
|401¼
|402
|399½
|401¾
|—
|½
|Jul
|404¼
|406¾
|403½
|405½
|—1¼
|Sep
|392¼
|392¼
|391½
|392¼
|—1¼
|Dec
|395
|395¾
|394
|395¾
|Dec
|397
|397
|397
|397
|Est. sales 271,766.
|Tue.'s sales 218,471
|Tue.'s open int 1,550,756,
|up 12,150
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|285½
|288¼
|283¼
|288
|+3¾
|Mar
|290
|290¾
|289¾
|289¾
|+1¾
|Est. sales 175.
|Tue.'s sales 297
|Tue.'s open int 5,409
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Nov
|1043
|1059½
|1039¾
|1059¼
|+15¼
|Jan
|1045
|1060¼
|1042¼
|1060
|+13
|Mar
|1036½
|1045¾
|1033¾
|1045¼
|+8
|May
|1033¼
|1041¾
|1030¾
|1041¼
|+6¾
|Jul
|1038
|1044½
|1034¼
|1043¾
|+5¼
|Aug
|1028¾
|1035¼
|1027½
|1035¼
|+5
|Sep
|1000½
|1004¾
|1000¼
|1004¼
|+3½
|Nov
|974½
|980¼
|973¼
|977½
|+1¾
|Jan
|973
|976¾
|972¾
|974¾
|+1½
|Mar
|954½
|957¼
|953¼
|954¾
|+¾
|May
|952
|954
|950¼
|950½
|+¾
|Jul
|956¼
|956¼
|956
|956¼
|+3
|Nov
|913¾
|915
|910¼
|912½
|+¼
|Nov
|911
|911½
|911
|911½
|+3¼
|Est. sales 265,590.
|Tue.'s sales 334,181
|Tue.'s open int 1,041,802,
|up 13,801
