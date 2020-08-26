https://www.milfordmirror.com/business/article/Preclosing-15516621.php
Preclosing
CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Wed:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|527
|532
|523¼
|531¾
|+4½
|Dec
|535¼
|540¼
|531½
|539½
|+4
|Mar
|543
|547½
|539¼
|547
|+4
|May
|547
|551½
|543¾
|551¼
|+4
|Jul
|547½
|553
|544
|552¾
|+4¾
|Sep
|552½
|557¾
|549¼
|557¼
|+3¾
|Dec
|563¾
|567¾
|558¾
|567¾
|+4¾
|Mar
|567½
|572½
|567½
|572½
|+2½
|Jul
|561¼
|564
|561¼
|564
|+3
|Sep
|560
|560
|560
|560
|+½
|Est. sales 106,173.
|Tue.'s sales 138,413
|Tue.'s open int 358,248
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|340¼
|341¼
|337¼
|340¼
|—
|½
|Dec
|353¾
|355
|351¼
|354½
|Mar
|365¾
|366¾
|363¼
|366
|—
|¼
|May
|372
|373¼
|370
|372½
|—
|¼
|Jul
|376½
|377¾
|374¾
|377
|Sep
|376
|377½
|375
|375¾
|—
|¾
|Dec
|382
|383
|380¾
|381¾
|—
|½
|Mar
|390¼
|392
|390¼
|391¼
|May
|396¾
|397
|396¼
|397
|+¾
|Jul
|399½
|401
|399½
|400
|—
|¼
|Sep
|386¾
|391
|386¾
|389¼
|—1½
|Dec
|393¼
|394¼
|390¾
|393½
|—
|¾
|Dec
|397
|397
|397
|397
|—
|½
|Est. sales 314,144.
|Tue.'s sales 571,988
|Tue.'s open int 1,418,392
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|271¼
|271½
|261
|261
|—11¼
|Dec
|271¼
|272¾
|261¼
|261½
|—10
|Mar
|269
|269
|262
|262
|—6½
|May
|267¾
|267¾
|265
|265
|—3
|Est. sales 463.
|Tue.'s sales 432
|Tue.'s open int 4,900
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|914
|920¼
|914
|919½
|+5¾
|Nov
|920
|925¾
|919½
|923¼
|+3
|Jan
|926½
|932¼
|926½
|929¼
|+2
|Mar
|928¾
|934
|928¾
|930¾
|+1¼
|May
|931¾
|936¾
|931¼
|933
|+½
|Jul
|936¼
|941
|936¼
|937½
|+¼
|Aug
|937½
|940¾
|937
|937¼
|—
|¼
|Sep
|930
|931
|927½
|927¾
|—2½
|Nov
|924
|927½
|922¼
|922¼
|—4¼
|Jan
|925
|926¼
|922½
|922¾
|—3¾
|Mar
|911
|911
|905¾
|906¼
|—5¼
|May
|906¾
|908¼
|904
|904¾
|—4¼
|Jul
|912¼
|912¼
|911½
|912¼
|—2¾
|Nov
|903
|903
|900½
|900½
|—2½
|Est. sales 169,834.
|Tue.'s sales 222,345
|Tue.'s open int 843,945,
|up 1,379
