CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Wed:

OpenHighLowLastChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Sep 527 532 523¼ 531¾ +4½
Dec 535¼ 540¼ 531½ 539½ +4
Mar 543 547½ 539¼ 547 +4
May 547 551½ 543¾ 551¼ +4
Jul 547½ 553 544 552¾ +4¾
Sep 552½ 557¾ 549¼ 557¼ +3¾
Dec 563¾ 567¾ 558¾ 567¾ +4¾
Mar 567½ 572½ 567½ 572½ +2½
Jul 561¼ 564 561¼ 564 +3
Sep 560 560 560 560
Est. sales 106,173. Tue.'s sales 138,413
Tue.'s open int 358,248
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Sep 340¼ 341¼ 337¼ 340¼ ½
Dec 353¾ 355 351¼ 354½
Mar 365¾ 366¾ 363¼ 366 ¼
May 372 373¼ 370 372½ ¼
Jul 376½ 377¾ 374¾ 377
Sep 376 377½ 375 375¾ ¾
Dec 382 383 380¾ 381¾ ½
Mar 390¼ 392 390¼ 391¼
May 396¾ 397 396¼ 397
Jul 399½ 401 399½ 400 ¼
Sep 386¾ 391 386¾ 389¼ —1½
Dec 393¼ 394¼ 390¾ 393½ ¾
Dec 397 397 397 397 ½
Est. sales 314,144. Tue.'s sales 571,988
Tue.'s open int 1,418,392
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Sep 271¼ 271½ 261 261 —11¼
Dec 271¼ 272¾ 261¼ 261½ —10
Mar 269 269 262 262 —6½
May 267¾ 267¾ 265 265 —3
Est. sales 463. Tue.'s sales 432
Tue.'s open int 4,900
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Sep 914 920¼ 914 919½ +5¾
Nov 920 925¾ 919½ 923¼ +3
Jan 926½ 932¼ 926½ 929¼ +2
Mar 928¾ 934 928¾ 930¾ +1¼
May 931¾ 936¾ 931¼ 933
Jul 936¼ 941 936¼ 937½
Aug 937½ 940¾ 937 937¼ ¼
Sep 930 931 927½ 927¾ —2½
Nov 924 927½ 922¼ 922¼ —4¼
Jan 925 926¼ 922½ 922¾ —3¾
Mar 911 911 905¾ 906¼ —5¼
May 906¾ 908¼ 904 904¾ —4¼
Jul 912¼ 912¼ 911½ 912¼ —2¾
Nov 903 903 900½ 900½ —2½
Est. sales 169,834. Tue.'s sales 222,345
Tue.'s open int 843,945, up 1,379