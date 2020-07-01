CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Wed:

Open High Low Last Chg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul 489¾ 498 489¾ 496 +6
Sep 492 499¼ 489 495¾ +4
Dec 499 505¼ 496 502¾ +3¾
Mar 508 512¾ 504 510¼ +3½
May 512½ 517¾ 510 515½ +3¼
Jul 513¾ 516½ 509¾ 515 +2¾
Sep 524 525 519½ 519½ — ½
Dec 532 534 528¾ 534 +2¾
Est. sales 95,200. Tue.'s sales 133,692
Tue.'s open int 403,108
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul 338½ 351¼ 337½ 348 +9½
Sep 340¾ 353¾ 340¼ 350¾ +9¼
Dec 350 363 349½ 360½ +10
Mar 361 373¼ 360¼ 371½ +10¼
May 367 379 366½ 377 +9
Jul 372¾ 383¼ 371½ 380¾ +8
Sep 366¾ 374¼ 366¾ 372¼ +5½
Dec 373 380 373 378 +5
Mar 380¾ 388½ 380¾ 386½ +5
May 392 392¼ 391 391 +4½
Jul 390½ 396½ 390½ 396½ +6
Dec 382 385 382 385 +4
Jul 400 400 400 400 +3
Est. sales 503,419. Tue.'s sales 889,100
Tue.'s open int 1,559,526, up 10,361
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul 334 340 334 340 +6½
Sep 290¾ 292½ 289½ 292¼ +1
Dec 285¾ 288¼ 285¼ 287¼ +1¼
Mar 287½ 287½ 287½ 287½ + ¼
Est. sales 284. Tue.'s sales 385
Tue.'s open int 4,292, up 12
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul 883¾ 898½ 883¼ 893½ +9¼
Aug 878½ 894 877½ 890½ +11¾
Sep 876¾ 894¼ 875½ 890¾ +13¾
Nov 882 902 881 898¾ +16½
Jan 884¾ 906 883¾ 903 +18¼
Mar 878½ 897¾ 877¾ 895½ +16¾
May 877 895¾ 876¼ 893¾ +16¾
Jul 883¾ 901¾ 883½ 900 +16½
Aug 886¾ 899 886¾ 899 +15
Sep 880¾ 889½ 880¾ 888½ +11½
Nov 872¼ 891 871¾ 889½ +17¼
Jan 889¼ 889¼ 889¼ 889¼ +15½
Mar 886 886 884¼ 884¼ +18
May 889 889 888¼ 888½ +20¾
Nov 875½ 875½ 875½ 875½ +9½
Est. sales 257,508. Tue.'s sales 352,540
Tue.'s open int 811,476, up 10,499