CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Wed:

OpenHighLowLastChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 546½ 548¾ 529¾ 539½ —9¼
Jul 548 550 531½ 539¾ —10
Sep 553¾ 555 537½ 544¾ —10
Dec 561¾ 563¼ 546 553¼ —9¼
Mar 568½ 570½ 554½ 561½ —7¾
May 570 570¼ 556¾ 561½ —9½
Jul 556½ 558 545½ 549½ —9½
Sep 550¼ 551 548½ 549¾ —10½
Dec 568½ 568½ 558 558¼ —11
Mar 563¼ 563¼ 561½ 561½ —11¼
Est. sales 153,880. Tue.'s sales 148,713
Tue.'s open int 380,408, up 6,095
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 326 326¾ 317½ 320½ —5½
Jul 332¼ 333 325 327½ —4¾
Sep 337 337¾ 331¼ 333 —4
Dec 346½ 347½ 341¾ 342¾ —3¾
Mar 359 360 354½ 355½ —3½
May 366 367¼ 362 362¾ —3½
Jul 371 372 367 367½ —3½
Sep 367 368¼ 364½ 365 —3
Dec 372½ 373¼ 369¼ 370 —2½
Mar 384¼ 385 382 383 —1¾
May 389½ 389½ 387½ 387½ —3¼
Jul 393½ 393½ 391 392 —1½
Dec 385¾ 385¾ 382¾ 383 —3
Dec 391 391 390 390 —1¼
Est. sales 341,160. Tue.'s sales 448,962
Tue.'s open int 1,439,982
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 276¾ 283 275 282 +4¾
Jul 269 275 269 274 +5½
Sep 262 262 262 262 +2½
Dec 255 255 254½ 254¾ +1¾
Est. sales 458. Tue.'s sales 447
Tue.'s open int 3,433
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 847½ 852½ 838¾ 846¾ ¼
Jul 856 862½ 848¾ 855¾
Aug 859½ 865½ 851¾ 858 ½
Sep 861 866¼ 853½ 858½ —1¾
Nov 866 871 857¾ 863¼ —2¼
Jan 868¾ 873½ 860¾ 865¼ —3¼
Mar 858¼ 861¾ 849 852½ —4¾
May 857¼ 862 849 852¾ —5¼
Jul 868½ 870 858 861¾ —5
Aug 859 861½ 859 860½ —7
Sep 860 860 854 854 —8
Nov 863¾ 863¾ 851 853½ —6½
Nov 890 890 890 890 —1¾
Est. sales 231,187. Tue.'s sales 243,665
Tue.'s open int 837,282, up 7,477