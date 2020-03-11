CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Wed:

Open High Low Last Chg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 527¼ 527½ 521 525¼ —1½
May 521¾ 524¾ 511¾ 514¾ —7½
Jul 520¾ 523½ 512 514¾ —6¾
Sep 526¾ 529 519 521¼ —6¼
Dec 536¾ 540 530½ 532¾ —5½
Mar 547 549¼ 540¾ 542¾ —5¼
May 550¼ 552 544½ 544½ —6
Jul 542 542 538¼ 538¼ —5
Sep 544½ 544½ 542¼ 542¼ —4½
Dec 553¼ 553¼ 550¼ 550¼ —4¼
Mar 556½ 556½ 553¾ 553¾ —5
Est. sales 88,289. Tue.'s sales 131,594
Tue.'s open int 434,399, up 1,893
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 380¼ 380½ 377 377¾ —2¼
May 377¼ 377½ 372¼ 373½ —4
Jul 379¼ 379½ 374¼ 375½ —4
Sep 376¾ 376¾ 372 372¾ —4¼
Dec 380 380¼ 376 377 —3½
Mar 390¾ 390¾ 386¼ 387 —3¾
May 395¼ 395¾ 391 391¾ —4¼
Jul 397¾ 399 394 394¾ —5
Sep 390½ 390¾ 386½ 387½ —4¾
Dec 393½ 394 389 390 —4½
Mar 401 401 397¾ 397¾ —5¾
May 405 405 405 405 —3½
Dec 399¼ 399¼ 397 398½ —2
Est. sales 178,304. Tue.'s sales 256,278
Tue.'s open int 1,470,043
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 277¼ 279 272¼ 273 —2
Jul 278 278¾ 270¾ 270¾ —5
Dec 269 269 269 269 +3¼
Est. sales 349. Tue.'s sales 940
Tue.'s open int 4,615
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 876¼ 878½ 870 870 —3
May 876 883¾ 874 874¾ —1½
Jul 884 892 881½ 882¼ —2
Aug 887¼ 894 884 884½ —2
Sep 887 893 884¼ 884½ —2½
Nov 890½ 898 888 888¾ —2¾
Jan 894¾ 900½ 890¾ 891½ —3
Mar 887 892½ 884 884¾ —3
May 888 892¾ 884¾ 885¼ —3¼
Jul 894 898¾ 890¾ 891¼ —2¾
Nov 890¾ 895 888½ 888½ —2½
Jan 900 900 900 900 +1¾
Est. sales 145,822. Tue.'s sales 183,759
Tue.'s open int 810,750, up 3,997