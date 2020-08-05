Potbelly: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) _ Potbelly Corp. (PBPB) on Wednesday reported a loss of $22.2 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had a loss of 93 cents. Losses, adjusted for pretax expenses and asset impairment costs, came to 63 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 46 cents per share.

The sandwich restaurant operator posted revenue of $56.2 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, the company's shares hit $3.17. A year ago, they were trading at $3.98.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PBPB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PBPB