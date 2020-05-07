Portman Ridge: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (PTMN) on Wednesday reported a loss of $29.1 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of 65 cents. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, were 6 cents per share.

The business development company posted revenue of $7.8 million in the period.

The company's shares closed at $1.11. A year ago, they were trading at $3.01.

