Pool Corp.: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

COVINGTON, La. (AP) _ Pool Corp. (POOL) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $79.5 million.

The Covington, Louisiana-based company said it had net income of $1.95 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.84 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.77 per share.

The distributor of supplies for swimming pools posted revenue of $898.5 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $887.3 million.

Pool Corp. expects full-year earnings to be $6.20 to $6.40 per share.

Pool Corp. shares have risen 35% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 35% in the last 12 months.

