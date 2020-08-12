Points International: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) _ Points International Ltd. (PCOM) on Wednesday reported a second-quarter loss of $3.3 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Toronto-based company said it had a loss of 25 cents. Losses, adjusted for asset impairment costs, were 11 cents per share.

The provider of technology for loyalty programs posted revenue of $40.9 million in the period.

Points International shares have declined 29% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $10.78, a decrease of 15% in the last 12 months.

