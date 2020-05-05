Plains All American: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) _ Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (PAA) on Tuesday reported a first-quarter loss of $2.85 billion, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had a loss of $3.98. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 55 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 48 cents per share.

The oil and gas transportation and storage company posted revenue of $8.27 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $8.83 billion.

Plains All American shares have fallen 55% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $8.24, a drop of 65% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PAA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PAA