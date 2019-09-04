Pivotal Software: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) _ Pivotal Software Inc. (PVTL) on Wednesday reported a loss of $28.1 million in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Francisco-based company said it had a loss of 10 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, came to less than 1 cent on a per-share basis.

The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 4 cents per share.

The software and services company posted revenue of $193 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $186.3 million.

Pivotal Software shares have dropped nearly 9% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $14.90, a fall of 48% in the last 12 months.

