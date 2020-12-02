Patterson Cos.: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

ST PAUL, Minn. (AP) _ Patterson Cos. (PDCO) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $54.1 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The St Paul, Minnesota-based company said it had net income of 56 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs, were 63 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 38 cents per share.

The medical supplies maker posted revenue of $1.55 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.43 billion.

Patterson Cos. shares have increased 35% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has risen 13%. The stock has increased 42% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PDCO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PDCO