Patrick Industries: 2Q Earnings Snapshot
ELKHART, Ind. (AP) _ Patrick Industries Inc. (PATK) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $714,000.
On a per-share basis, the Elkhart, Indiana-based company said it had profit of 3 cents.
The building products manufacturer posted revenue of $424 million in the period.
Patrick Industries shares have climbed 33% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 58% in the last 12 months.
