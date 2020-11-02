Par Petroleum: 3Q Earnings Snapshot
HOUSTON (AP) _ Par Petroleum Corp. (PARR) on Monday reported a loss of $14.3 million in its third quarter.
On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had a loss of 27 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.06 per share.
The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.19 per share.
The independent oil and gas company posted revenue of $690 million in the period.
Par Petroleum shares have decreased 72% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 72% in the last 12 months.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PARR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PARR