Pacific Biosciences: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

MENLO PARK, Calif. (AP) _ Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (PACB) on Thursday reported a loss of $29.1 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Menlo Park, California-based company said it had a loss of 19 cents.

The maker of genetic analysis technology posted revenue of $21.9 million in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $28 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, the company's shares hit $4.87. A year ago, they were trading at $7.72.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PACB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PACB