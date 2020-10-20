Paccar: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

BELLEVUE, Wash. (AP) _ Paccar Inc. (PCAR) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $385.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Bellevue, Washington-based company said it had net income of $1.11.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 96 cents per share.

The truck maker posted revenue of $4.94 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $4.54 billion, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.24 billion.

Paccar shares have risen 15% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has climbed 6%. The stock has climbed 29% in the last 12 months.

