PLDT: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

MAKATI, Philippines (AP) _ Philippine Long Distance Telephone Co. (PHI) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $143 million.

On a per-share basis, the Makati, Philippines-based company said it had profit of 66 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 63 cents per share.

The telecommunications company posted revenue of $897.2 million in the period.

PLDT shares have risen 44% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 32% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PHI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PHI