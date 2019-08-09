PHI Inc.: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) _ PHI Inc. (PHIKQ) on Friday reported a loss of $32.1 million in its second quarter.

The Lafayette, Louisiana-based company said it had a loss of $2.03 per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 36 cents per share.

The helicopter transportation company serving the oil and gas industry posted revenue of $165.2 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Friday, the company's shares hit 9 cents. A year ago, they were trading at $8.18.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PHIKQ at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PHIKQ