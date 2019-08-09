PG&E: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) _ Pacific Gas & Electric Co. (PCG) on Friday reported a loss of $2.55 billion in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Francisco-based company said it had a loss of $4.83. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.10 per share.

The utility holding company posted revenue of $3.94 billion in the period.

PG&E shares have decreased 22% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has risen 17%. The stock has decreased 58% in the last 12 months.

