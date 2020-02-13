PDF Solutions: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) _ PDF Solutions Inc. (PDFS) on Thursday reported a loss of $1.3 million in its fourth quarter.

The Santa Clara, California-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 3 cents per share.

The provider of software and services for semiconductor makers posted revenue of $22.6 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $5.4 million, or 17 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $85.6 million.

PDF Solutions shares have increased 4.5% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $17.65, an increase of 68% in the last 12 months.

