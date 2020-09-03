Oxford Industries: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) _ Oxford Industries Inc. (OXM) on Thursday reported a fiscal second-quarter loss of $6.1 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had a loss of 37 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 38 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 63 cents per share.

The owner of the Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer and Southern Tide clothing lines posted revenue of $192 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $171.7 million.

Oxford Industries shares have decreased 30% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $52.54, a drop of 23% in the last 12 months.

