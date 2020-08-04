Orix: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

TOKYO (AP) _ Orix Corp. (IX) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $465.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Tokyo-based company said it had profit of $1.86.

The financial services company posted revenue of $5 billion in the period.

Orix shares have fallen 34% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 22% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on IX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/IX