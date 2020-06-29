NEW YORK (AP) — Cotton No. 2 Futures on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:

OpenHighLowSettleChg.
COTTON 2
50,000 lbs.; cents per lb.
Jul 60.10 60.10 59.13 59.62 —.93
Sep 59.63 +.13
Oct 60.25 60.27 59.26 60.13 —.13
Nov 59.63 +.13
Dec 59.31 59.72 58.85 59.63 +.13
Jan 60.29 +.13
Mar 59.98 60.36 59.60 60.29 +.13
May 60.65 60.93 60.25 60.89 +.28
Jul 61.00 61.35 60.61 61.29 +.38
Sep 59.45 +.11
Oct 60.34 +.30
Nov 59.45 +.11
Dec 59.40 59.50 59.20 59.45 +.11
Jan 60.35 +.09
Mar 60.35 +.09
May 61.00 +.09
Jul 61.65 +.09
Sep 60.45 +.09
Oct 61.15 +.09
Nov 60.45 +.09
Dec 60.45 +.09
Jan 60.95 +.09
Mar 60.95 +.09
May 61.20 +.09
Est. sales 14,800. Fri.'s sales 8,178
Fri.'s open int 159,197, up 268