NEW YORK (AP) — Cotton No. 2 Futures on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday:

OpenHighLowSettleChg.
COTTON 2
50,000 lbs.; cents per lb.
May 50.98 51.25 48.35 48.41 —2.72
Jul 50.56 50.90 48.15 48.22 —2.68
Sep 50.41 —3.00
Oct 50.31 —2.90
Nov 50.41 —3.00
Dec 53.30 53.34 50.41 50.41 —3.00
Jan 51.66 —3.00
Mar 54.20 54.20 51.66 51.66 —3.00
May 55.17 55.25 52.80 52.80 —2.86
Jul 56.15 56.22 53.86 53.86 —2.73
Sep 54.37 —2.32
Oct 54.23 —2.61
Nov 54.37 —2.32
Dec 56.25 56.25 54.30 54.37 —2.32
Jan 55.52 —2.32
Mar 55.52 —2.32
May 55.77 —2.32
Jul 56.02 —2.32
Sep 54.72 —2.32
Oct 55.02 —2.32
Nov 54.72 —2.32
Dec 54.72 —2.32
Est. sales 46,872. Tue.'s sales 34,513
Tue.'s open int 199,435, up 5,124