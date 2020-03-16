https://www.milfordmirror.com/business/article/Open-High-Low-Settle-Chg-15135343.php
*‥ *‥ *Open*High*Low*Settle* Chg.
NEW YORK (AP) — Cotton No. 2 Futures on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|COTTON 2
|50,000 lbs.; cents per lb.
|May
|59.40
|59.72
|58.10
|58.80
|—1.69
|Jul
|60.00
|60.05
|58.50
|59.11
|—1.65
|Sep
|59.69
|—1.53
|Oct
|59.45
|59.84
|59.45
|59.51
|—1.59
|Nov
|59.69
|—1.53
|Dec
|61.00
|61.00
|59.30
|59.69
|—1.53
|Jan
|60.63
|—1.52
|Mar
|61.01
|61.31
|60.30
|60.63
|—1.52
|May
|61.76
|61.84
|61.13
|61.45
|—1.50
|Jul
|62.50
|62.59
|62.17
|62.19
|—1.41
|Sep
|60.49
|—1.12
|Oct
|60.79
|—1.17
|Nov
|60.49
|—1.12
|Dec
|60.70
|60.77
|60.29
|60.49
|—1.12
|Jan
|61.14
|—1.12
|Mar
|61.14
|—1.12
|May
|61.39
|—1.12
|Jul
|61.49
|—1.12
|Sep
|60.19
|—1.12
|Oct
|60.49
|—1.12
|Nov
|60.19
|—1.12
|Dec
|60.19
|—1.12
|Est. sales 46,699.
|Fri.'s sales 57,934
|Fri.'s open int 213,981
