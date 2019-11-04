https://www.milfordmirror.com/business/article/Open-High-Low-Settle-Chg-14808584.php
NEW YORK (AP) — Cotton No. 2 Futures on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|COTTON 2
|50,000 lbs.; cents per lb.
|Dec
|64.73
|64.98
|63.54
|63.66
|—.57
|Jan
|65.27
|—.37
|Mar
|66.09
|66.38
|65.18
|65.27
|—.37
|May
|67.06
|67.48
|66.41
|66.52
|—.17
|Jul
|67.78
|68.17
|67.38
|67.49
|Sep
|67.57
|+.05
|Oct
|67.39
|Nov
|67.57
|+.05
|Dec
|67.90
|67.99
|67.52
|67.57
|+.05
|Jan
|68.05
|Mar
|68.40
|68.40
|68.05
|68.05
|May
|68.70
|+.03
|Jul
|69.50
|69.50
|69.35
|69.35
|+.10
|Sep
|66.85
|—.10
|Oct
|67.95
|Nov
|66.85
|—.10
|Dec
|66.85
|—.10
|Jan
|67.15
|—.10
|Mar
|67.15
|—.10
|May
|67.80
|—.10
|Jul
|68.45
|—.10
|Est. sales 41,691.
|Fri.'s sales 47,976
|Fri.'s open int 249,817,
|up 3,336
