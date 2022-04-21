CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|1094¼
|1094¼
|1073¾
|1079¼
|—8¾
|Jul
|1103
|1103
|1082¼
|1088¼
|—9¼
|Sep
|1100
|1100
|1081
|1086¾
|—8½
|Dec
|1096
|1096
|1078¼
|1083¼
|—8¾
|Mar
|1085¼
|1088
|1076¾
|1080¾
|—9½
|May
|1082½
|1082½
|1072
|1075¾
|—10
|Jul
|1047
|1047
|1033¼
|1037¾
|—9¾
|Sep
|1030½
|1030½
|1030½
|1030½
|—9¾
|Dec
|1031¾
|1032¼
|1014½
|1029½
|—10¾
|Mar
|1019
|1019
|1014¼
|1017½
|—10¾
|May
|1005¼
|1005½
|1000¼
|1004½
|—7¼
|Jul
|925
|925
|920
|920¾
|—2
|Est. sales 24,745.
|Wed.'s sales 76,557
|Wed.'s open int 336,093
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|814
|814¼
|800¾
|805¾
|—10
|Jul
|808½
|809½
|796
|801¼
|—8¾
|Sep
|765
|765
|752
|759¼
|—6¾
|Dec
|748½
|748½
|736¼
|742¾
|—5¾
|Mar
|750¾
|750¾
|738¾
|744¾
|—6
|May
|749¼
|750¼
|738¾
|744½
|—6¼
|Jul
|744
|744¼
|734¼
|739½
|—6
|Sep
|692
|692½
|687¼
|688¾
|—6¾
|Dec
|673
|673½
|667½
|669¼
|—5¼
|Mar
|678¼
|678¼
|674
|674¼
|—6¼
|May
|677
|677
|677
|677
|—5¼
|Dec
|599¾
|599¾
|596¼
|598¼
|—1¾
|Jul
|603½
|603½
|603½
|603½
|—5¼
|Dec
|573
|576
|573
|576
|—1¾
|Est. sales 131,529.
|Wed.'s sales 322,137
|Wed.'s open int 1,624,705
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|728½
|731
|721
|722¾
|—
|¾
|Jul
|724½
|729
|720¼
|724
|+3½
|Sep
|610¾
|610¾
|607½
|607½
|+3¼
|Dec
|602½
|602½
|600
|600
|+2½
|Est. sales 135.
|Wed.'s sales 541
|Wed.'s open int 3,298,
|up 18
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|1747½
|1750
|1728¼
|1744
|—2¾
|Jul
|1717
|1721¼
|1704¾
|1719¾
|+2¾
|Aug
|1662
|1666¼
|1652
|1665¾
|+4
|Sep
|1575¼
|1579¼
|1569
|1578
|+¼
|Nov
|1528¾
|1533¾
|1519¾
|1533½
|+4
|Jan
|1528
|1533¾
|1520½
|1533¾
|+4¾
|Mar
|1507¾
|1516¼
|1503¼
|1515¼
|+6
|May
|1503¾
|1512
|1500½
|1511½
|+5¾
|Jul
|1501¾
|1509
|1501½
|1505¾
|+¼
|Nov
|1422½
|1432½
|1420½
|1432½
|+5
|Nov
|1358
|1364½
|1358
|1358¼
|—1
|Est. sales 105,611.
|Wed.'s sales 203,761
|Wed.'s open int 771,468,
|up 8,613
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|May
|80.88
|81.45
|80.00
|81.36
|+.55
|Jul
|78.80
|79.89
|78.42
|79.85
|+1.10
|Aug
|75.85
|76.84
|75.42
|76.77
|+.86
|Sep
|74.12
|74.93
|73.44
|74.90
|+.78
|Oct
|72.58
|73.28
|71.74
|73.28
|+.74
|Dec
|71.77
|72.55
|70.94
|72.53
|+.70
|Jan
|70.81
|71.61
|70.05
|71.61
|+.68
|Mar
|69.21
|70.17
|68.79
|70.17
|+.56
|May
|68.22
|69.18
|68.07
|69.18
|+.50
|Jul
|67.45
|68.65
|67.45
|68.56
|+.63
|Aug
|67.45
|67.60
|67.45
|67.60
|+.76
|Sep
|66.89
|66.99
|66.78
|66.78
|+1.04
|Oct
|65.78
|66.18
|65.78
|66.18
|+1.11
|Dec
|65.60
|66.50
|65.60
|66.50
|+1.60
|Jul
|65.00
|65.00
|65.00
|65.00
|+.58
|Est. sales 58,117.
|Wed.'s sales 103,663
|Wed.'s open int 394,241,
|up 192
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|May
|473.00
|473.00
|465.20
|467.60
|—3.80
|Jul
|466.50
|467.80
|460.50
|462.70
|—3.60
|Aug
|456.10
|457.50
|451.10
|453.30
|—2.60
|Sep
|442.50
|444.00
|439.10
|441.10
|—1.40
|Oct
|428.20
|429.40
|425.50
|426.60
|—1.50
|Dec
|426.50
|427.30
|423.90
|425.60
|—.80
|Jan
|421.60
|422.50
|419.40
|420.90
|—.60
|Mar
|412.80
|412.80
|410.10
|411.00
|—.10
|May
|406.20
|408.40
|406.00
|406.00
|—.80
|Jul
|406.20
|407.70
|406.20
|407.70
|+1.70
|Dec
|387.50
|387.50
|385.70
|385.80
|Est. sales 51,049.
|Wed.'s sales 88,932
|Wed.'s open int 410,624,
|up 6,851